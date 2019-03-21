Fiat is struggling in the US. Is the Italian brand ready to pull the plug on America, again?

Fiat is marking its 120th anniversary with a pint-sized concept car appropriately dubbed the Centoventi, or 120 in Italian.

The prototype that made its debut this month at the Geneva Motor Show is believed to offer a hint of one of the battery-powered production models the brand is working up.

But the debut of the Centoventi, which is even smaller than the familiar Fiat 500, comes at a time when the future of the Fiat brand is coming into question, especially its role in the U.S. market.

After pulling out of the American market in the early 1990s due to poor sales, Fiat staged a comeback in 2011 shortly after the Italian automaker stepped in to save its bankrupt U.S. competitor, Chrysler. But the best-laid plans don't always go as expected, and despite the grand expectations of its parent, today known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, a number of analysts are questioning the flagship brand's long-term viability in the U.S.