Transportation

Southwest pilots say extra training required after 737 Max software update

  • Boeing has been working on a software update to an anti-stall system called MCAS since a Lion Air plane crashed in Indonesia in October.
A group of Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft sit on the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on March 13, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Ralph Freso | Getty Images
A group of Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft sit on the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on March 13, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Southwest Airlines pilot union said on Wednesday that extra computer-based training would be required as a result of a planned update to the software on the Boeing Co 737 Max, and it was seeking additional information for pilots.

Boeing has been working on a software update to an anti-stall system called MCAS since a Lion Air plane crashed in Indonesia in October.

That effort has become urgent after a second 737 Max 8 crashed in Ethiopia last week and regulators grounded the global fleet of the aircraft.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
7203.T
---
7267.T
---
7201.T
---
F
---