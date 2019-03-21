Dow futures lower | FBI aides Boeing probe | Levi Strauss trading set

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning as investors try to digest the implications of yesterday's Fed meeting. The Nasdaq, however, was indicated modestly higher, riding a four-day win streak and up in seven of the past eight sessions. (CNBC)
* Fed holds line on rates, says no more hikes ahead this year (CNBC)
* Trump finally got his wish from the Fed, but not for the reasons he wanted (CNBC)
Boeing (BA) shares remain under pressure this morning in the aftermath of the most recent 737 MAX crash, with NBC News confirming that the FBI has joined the investigation into the certification process for the jet.
Levi Strauss (LEVI) will begin trading today after the jeans maker's initial public offering priced at $17 per share, above the expected range of $14 to $16. That gives the company a market value of $6.6 billion. (CNBC)
The Labor Department releases initial jobless claims for the week ending March 16 at 8:30 a.m. ET. At the same time, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index is out, seen rebounding to positive territory from February's negative reading. (CNBC)
Conagra Brands (CAG), Darden Restaurants (DRI), and Lands' End (LE) are out with quarterly earnings this morning, while Dow component Nike (NKE) highlights today's after-the-bell releases. Cintas (CTAS) and Scholastic Corp. (SCHL) are also after the close. (CNBC)