Dow futures lower | FBI aides Boeing probe | Levi Strauss trading set

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced an immediate ban today on sales of "military-style" semi-automatic and automatic weapons similar to those used in the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch that killed 50 worshippers. (AP)

U.S. allies are defying President Donald Trump's plea to ban Huawei from 5G networks. Germany's 5G spectrum auction began on Tuesday and the government has not excluded Huawei from providing networking equipment. (CNBC)

Republican senators are defending the late Sen. John McCain after comments from President Trump, who claimed credit for the senator's moving Washington funeral and complained he was never properly thanked. (AP)

CNBC has learned that a leading Democratic fundraiser who helped former President Barack Obama during his two presidential campaigns has been indicating to friends that he's likely to support Beto O'Rourke in the 2020 race.

European leaders are meeting today to decide whether to grant the U.K. an extension to its Brexit due on March 29. The move comes after lawmakers rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal for a second time earlier this month. (CNBC)

The Wall Street Journal will be part of Apple's (AAPL) new subscription news service, but the New York Times and Washington Post will not. That's according to the Times, which said Apple has been asking for about half the subscription revenue.

Amazon (AMZN) has been more aggressively enforcing its policy of suspending ads if the product being promoted doesn't make money. It's part of a series of recent moves by Amazon to help the company reach record profits. (CNBC)

CVS Pharmacy said that it has started selling cannabidiol, or CBD, products in select states. The pharmacy chain said the products include topicals such as creams, sprays, roll-ons, lotions and salves. (CNBC)

Walmart's (WMT) Chief Technology Officer Jeremy King is leaving the retail giant, after leading a revamp of Walmart's e-commerce platform. King had been with Walmart since 2011. (CNBC)