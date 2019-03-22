Sam Adams is dedicating a beer to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg named 'When There Are Nine'

Boston brewer Sam Adams is dedicating a new beer to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, named after one of the liberal judge's comments about gender and the court.

When There Are Nine, a Belgian Brut IPA, takes its name from the the 86-year-old's declaration that "there will be enough women on the Supreme Court when there are nine."

The beer brand will unveil the new brew next week during a "special celebration," according to an event page posted online. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Pink Boots Society, an organization that promotes women in the beer industry.

"We wanted to name it Brut Bader Ginsburg but our legal team, uh, dissented," the event page says. A representative for the Boston Beer Company, Sam Adams' parent, did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

The beer is made with a blend of hops created by the Pink Boots Society and Yakima Chief, an international hops supplier, in honor of International Women's Day, which was celebrated earlier this month.

Ginsburg was nominated to the bench by President Bill Clinton and confirmed in 1993, becoming the second woman on the top court. The nine-member court now has three female justices, including Ginsburg as well as justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, all of whom were appointed by Democratic presidents.

Ginsburg, a Brooklyn native, recently returned to the bench after weeks recovering from a December cancer surgery. It's not clear whether Ginsburg likes beer, but she is known to enjoy a glass of wine.