Three stocks to hedge against an economic slowdown

The Federal Reserve painted a more somber economic picture this week, and one money manager said its outlook is on the money.

"You just look around the world and you see everything slowing down and we've been an island," Ron Weiner, managing director and partner at RDM Financial Group, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday. "It just doesn't look like there's a great amount of upside around the globe so I think that's going to hurt the U.S. to some extent."

Global and U.S. economic growth is expected to decelerate in 2019, according to the International Monetary Fund, with the U.S. likely to experience its slowest rate in three years.

To hedge against an economic slowdown, Weiner is betting on sectors with disruptive technologies and stocks.