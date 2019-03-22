Top US trade official to depart in coming weeks, sources say 29 Mins Ago | 01:18

A top White House trade official is planning to leave in the coming weeks, amid the Trump administration's high-stakes talks with China, according to three people familiar with his plans.

Clete Willems, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, has served as the lead trade negotiator for the U.S. at multilateral summits like the G-7and G-20, among others. He has also represented the council in China negotiations in Beijing in the place of NEC Director Larry Kudlow, who has avoided international travel in recent months for health reasons.

His departure is expected to take place as talks with China linger into April, although the people familiar with his plans cite the wear of frequent travel on his young and growing family as the main reason for his exit.

A replacement for Willems is in the works, one person said, while cautioning that nothing is finalized.

Neither the White House nor Willems responded to a request for comment before publication.