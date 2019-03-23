The latest in luggage, gear, gadgets and accessories for travelers will be rolled out this week in Las Vegas at the industry-only annual Travel Goods Show.

Thousands of buyers representing everything from big box stores to independent retail shops will be roaming booths hosted by major luggage manufacturers, small start-up brands and aspiring inventors all hoping to get a piece of the U.S. travel goods market valued at more than $31.1 billion.

CNBC got a preview of the products that will be introduced and available at the show and picked a handful of innovative, useful and truly unusual items we think travelers might enjoy. Doesn't everyone need a carry-on bag with an insulated pocket to keep their grab-n-go meal warm?