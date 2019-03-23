CBD is booming. But US farmers struggle to keep up with demand for industrial hemp

It's Hollywood's new favorite beauty product. It's the superfood du jour. Demand for CBD is so strong that companies are scrambling to infuse their products with it, but the CBD they're finding isn't all that great.

Congress legalized industrial hemp in December. With it, they also legalized hemp-derived CBD, short for cannabidiol, a cannabis compound that supposedly delivers the calming effects of marijuana without the high from THC.

Last year, retail sales of CBD consumer products in the U.S. were estimated at between $600 million and $2 billion, according to investment research firm Cowen. The bank conservatively forecasts sales to reach $16 billion by 2025, with health and wellness products leading the way and food, beverage, beauty and vapor to also play a role.