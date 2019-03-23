Right now is a 'really hard time' for China to introduce a property tax

For years, China has toyed with the idea of a property tax, but at least one developer doesn't think now's the right time.

Zhang Xin, chief executive of real estate developer Soho China, said on Saturday that the country's economy is too "soft" for such a tax.

"In today's market, when the economy is so soft ... this would just be a really hard time to introduce something so impactful," said Zhang, who spoke with CNBC's Eunice Yoon at the China Development Forum in Beijing.

Local governments have also opposed the idea of a tax, because they rely on land sales for revenue. Pilot schemes were rolled out in cities such as Shanghai, but China has been slow to introduce the tax nationwide.