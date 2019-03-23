For multiple companies, it's the moment they've been waiting for: The window has opened for them to go public.

You've probably heard the names, including Levi Strauss, which made its public market debut this week. Ride-sharing businesses Lyft and Uber, among other companies, are also teed up to go public in the coming months.

But if you're thinking you want to invest in these stocks, experts generally have one word of advice: Wait.

"IPOs aren't just about, 'Oh, I want to invest in the things I know,'" said Kathleen Smith, principal and manager of IPO ETFs at Renaissance Capital. "It's about, 'How do I make money investing in these?''

"It doesn't do any good to own something when you're losing money in it."

In today's market, chances are that buying in on a newly public stock could be a losing proposition. Financial experts say there are several reasons why.