There's a remote chance that Apple could use Monday's event to announce a release date for its wireless charger, AirPower, which was announced in 2017 but missed its 2018 launch window. A new marketing image for the charger was discovered on Apple's website last week, hinting that it could finally arrive soon.
But given Apple's emphasis on services, it's more likely to reveal or preview a third service to complement its TV and news subscriptions.
One possibility is an iPhone-integrated financial service centered around a Goldman Sachs-issued credit card. Goldman CEO David Solomon is reportedly attending Monday's event.
"While video and news services have dominated recent press reports, we believe Apple will also extend its payment and ad services some time this year with any announcements in these areas serving as positive surprises," Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty wrote in a note distributed on Friday.
Apple could also launch a service that bundles various video games. Cheddar reported in January that Apple is investigating a gaming subscription service.
But Apple is most likely going to use its time to sell its new services-focused product strategy to consumers. With over 1 billion Apple devices in use today, Apple has to prove it can fulfill its promise to create innovative new digital products to keep those users paying long after they first buy a new iPhone or iPad.
In addition, Apple's TV service is launching into a crowded field of streaming video services that's only expected to grow over the next year with new offerings from Disney, AT&T and NBCUniversal. Apple will have to prove its TV service can stand out.
When Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses a crowd of journalists, analysts and movie stars on Monday about why Apple's subscription products are better than the competition, expect a detailed explanation. After all, Apple leadership has only been thinking about TV and news for the better part of a decade.
WATCH: Apple's new iPad mini review — a powerful and compact tablet