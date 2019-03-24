Apple has been working to break into TV since before current CEO Apple Tim Cook took over in 2011. Late Apple CEO and cofounder Steve Jobs said that he "cracked" TV, according to a 2011 biography written by Walter Isaacson.

"Going back to Jobs, Apple has always been obsessed with content ambitions," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said. "But the resources and strategy behind this has been flawed and now Cupertino is playing way behind the eight ball."

Apple has also signaled its desire to break into TV during the Cook era.

"This is an area of intense interest," Cook said in response to a question about Apple TV in 2012. "We are going to keep pulling the string and see where this takes us."

In 2014, Apple's senior vice president in charge of software and services, Eddy Cue, went so far as to say that the "TV experience sucks," echoing Cook's comments that today's TV experience is "stuck in the 70s." Earlier this year, Cook even said that he expects the cable bundle to "unravel."

The stakes for Monday's announcement are even higher given that it looks likely that Apple might not have any new hardware to reveal after launching new iPads, iMac computers and AirPods headphones in the run-up to Monday's event. Usually, new hardware is the star of the show at Apple launches.

"It's an appropriate move to clear the decks of hardware to emphasize the point around services," Loup Ventures founder and longtime Apple analyst Gene Munster said.

"I think they don't want people writing about new AirPods and iPads. They want them focusing on where the company is going long-term."