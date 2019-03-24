Attorney General William Barr expected to deliver Mueller report summary within an hour

Attorney General William Barr is set to release a summary of special counsel Robert Mueller's findings in the Trump-Russia probe to Congress on Sunday.

Barr's expected release of Mueller's findings comes days after the special counsel submitted his final report to the attorney general, ending an historic investigation that has dogged the Trump administration and gripped the nation for nearly two years.

Mueller submitted his probe on Friday without further indictments. A senior law enforcement official told NBC News that are also no sealed indictments pending release.

The special counsel was tasked with investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government as well as any other matters arising from the investigation.

Members of Congress have called on Barr to provide full transparency. In a rare bipartisan vote in an era of deep partisanship, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted 420-0 in favor of a non-binding resolution demanding the public release of Mueller's full report.

In a letter to Congress Friday, Barr said he is "committed to as much transparency as possible."

Barr was appointed attorney general after Trump forced Jeff Sessions out of the job.

Trump had repeatedly criticized Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation after the former Alabama senator failed to disclose during testimony to Congress contacts he had with the Russian ambassador in the runup to the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has repeatedly called the special counsel's investigation a "witch hunt." But Barr, a Trump appointee, said in his Friday letter that there were no instances in which the special counsel's actions were "inappropriate or unwarranted."

Trump has said it is Barr's decision whether or not the full report will be released.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.