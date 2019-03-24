Read Attorney General William Barr's summary of special counsel Robert Mueller's findings

Attorney General William Barr on Sunday released a summary of key findings from special counsel Robert Mueller.

The probe, according to determinations of Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, did not find sufficient evidence that President Donald Trump obstructed justice, or that the president's campaign coordinated with Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election.

Trump has repeatedly denied that he colluded with Russian operatives or that he obstructed justice during the length of the investigation, which pre-dated Mueller's appointment in May 2017.

Read the full letter: