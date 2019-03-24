Sony has big plans for Spider-Man cinematic universe, but a key hero is unavailable: Spidey

Sony Pictures' Chairman Tony Vinciquerra recently said Sony has seven to eight years of content planned in terms of its Spider-Man cinematic universe, but there's one big unknown: How the iconic webslinger will himself fit in the plans.

Back in 2015, Sony struck a deal with Disney's Marvel Studios that permitted Spider-Man to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to the terms of that deal, as reported by Vanity Fair (the deal has never been publicly disclosed) Spider-Man would be shared across Sony and Marvel productions for a total of five films.

Spidey has been in three thus far and Sony cannot incorporate the character into its own extended universe until the deal comes to a conclusion. That five-film cap will presumably be reached when two already filmed movies debut: "Avengers: Endgame" in April and "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in July (it is likely Spider-Man is in Endgame, though he has not been in any of the trailers released so far).

In return for agreeing to the deal, Marvel Studios has provided A-list characters for Spider-Man's recent solo outings that star Tom Holland: 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" saw Robert Downey Jr. headline as Iron Man. The movie grossed over $880 million worldwide, according to Comscore. And this summer's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" will see Samuel L. Jackson dawn his eye patch once more to play Nick Fury. Marvel doesn't share in the film revenue but can see a revenue boost from merchandise sales related to the movies' characters.

Sony will face a big decision about how best to leverage Spider-Man when the current deal with Marvel is up — reserving Spider-Man exclusively for its extended universe, or keeping the teen hero aligned with Marvel. The absence of Spider-Man hasn't prevented Sony from creating its own extended universe.

Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto is filming "Morbius," which centers on a villainous vampire that Spider-Man is known for fighting in the comics, and will be released in 2020. More Spider-Man characters are expected to make it to the movies, including Kraven the Hunter, and a team up movie for Black Cat and Silver Sable, according to The Hollywood Reporter.