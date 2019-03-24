The $1.5 trillion tax reform initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump in 2017 has boosted the American economy, but the positive effect of lower corporate and individual taxes can only last so long, according to a Nobel-winning economist.
The U.S. economy has been a bright spot among advanced economies over the past year, partly thanks to higher corporate investment that followed Trump's tax cuts. But such an effect will only last for another two years at the maximum, said Edmund Phelps, a professor at Columbia University.