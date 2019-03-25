Apple just announced its subscription news service — here's how it will work

Apple just announced its subscription news service, called Apple News+, amid a broad push into services and recurring revenue streams.

The new service will live in Apple's existing News app, which currently offers iOS users free access to publisher content, and bundle big name publishers under one monthly fee. It's a boon for Apple's curated news services and good bet to get more eyes on digital journalism. Apple CEO Tim Cook said Monday Apple News users read more than 5 billion articles each month.

The latest iteration of the app will integrate magazines, digital publications and newsletters, and more visual works of journalism. Apple News+ will be anchored by content from the Los Angeles Times and the Wall Street Journal and will also feature digital content from outlets like TechCrunch, Vox and the Skimm.

It'll cost $9.99 per month for the whole deal — with the first month free — and is available to download starting Monday. That monthly fee also includes family sharing.

Apple also made a point to plug its privacy settings — a recent selling point for the company. Apple doesn't know what you're reading, and advertisers can't target readers based on their reading history, Apple's Vice President of Applications Roger Rosner announced Monday.

"What you read about in Apple News+ will not follow you across the web," Rosner said.

The service will host more than 300 magazines and feature interactive images, integrating elements of the Texture app that Apple bought last year. Texture houses current and past issues of popular magazines, and lets a user curate their favorites through a monthly subscription.

