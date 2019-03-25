Finance

Apple unveils new credit card: The Apple Card

  • Apple Card relies on tech giant's Apple Pay service.
  • Users get 2 percent in cash back on Apple Pay transactions, 3 percent on purchases made directly through Apple, and 1 percent on purchases with a physical card.
  • The titanium, laser-etched card looks cool, but 1 percent cash-back isn't very high.
Titanium Apple Card
Source: Apple
Apple unveiled its new Goldman Sachs-linked credit card, the Apple Card.

Users can sign up through their iPhones and get access to the card in minutes, according to the tech giant's Monday presentation. It pays 2 percent in cash back on Apple Pay transactions, 3 percent on purchases made directly through Apple, and 1 percent on purchases with a physical card.

The card is a step into new territory for both companies. Apple, which announced new subscriptions for video and news services Monday, is trying to develop new revenue sources beyond its popular hardware products.

For Goldman Sachs, its first credit card would continue a nascent push into consumer financial products after spending most of its 150-year history catering to institutional investors, corporations and governments.

Apple Cash unveiled at the Apple Spring event on March 25th, 2019.
Source: Apple
The card, which lets users manage spending and rewards through an iPhone app, was set to be tested by employees of both companies, a person with knowledge of the situation said last month.

Visa shares dropped slightly on the announcement from Apple.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon attended the event in Cupertino, California, but did not address the attendees.

Jennifer Bailey, vice president at Apple Inc., speaks during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S., on Monday, March 25, 2019.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
