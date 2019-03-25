Avocados are recalled in bulk following reports of listeria

Avocado retailer Henry Avocado is recalling California-grown avocados sold in bulk after tests showed samples contained listeria.

Conventional and organic avocados are being recalled. In addition to distribution in California, packages were shipped to Arizona, Florida New Hampshire, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

A spokesman for Henry Avocado did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The California plant did not begin packing avocados until January, so all its avocados are being recalled. Consumers can identify the products from the "Bravocado" sticker on the conventional avocados. The organic products have "organic" and "California" on the stickers rather than Bravocado.

Henry Avocado also imports avocados from Mexico, which can be identified from their stickers, and those are still safe to consume.

No illnesses have been reported, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Customers should discard the avocados or return them to the place of purchase.

Listeria is an organism that can cause serious infections in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Healthy people can suffer from high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, according to the FDA.