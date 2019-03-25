Department of Transportation forms special committee to review FAA's aircraft approval process

The U.S. Department of Transportation is setting up a committee to review how the Federal Aviation Administration approves new aircraft, as scrutiny mounts on popular Boeing planes that were involved in two fatal crashes in less than five months, the DOT said on Monday.

The committee's findings and recommendations will be presented to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and to the FAA's administrator, the DOT said.

Lawmakers and the Trump administration are ramping up scrutiny of the Boeing's 737 Max aircraft, following the crash of an that model of plane operated by Ethiopian Airlines shortly after takeoff on on March 10, killing all 157 people on board. Investigators have said that the Ethiopian Airlines crash showed "clear similarities" with Lion Air Flight 610, which plunged into the Java Sea in Indonesia in October at a similar stage in the flight.

Investigators in the Lion Air crash have indicated that pilots were battling an automatic anti-stall system that Boeing added to the planes before they debuted in 2017. That system pushes the nose of the plane downward if the plane's sensor signals it is in a stall. Pilots said they were not aware of the software until after the Lion Air crash.

Boeing is currently readying a fix to the software that would prevent it from repeatedly pushing down the nose of the plane and plans to brief pilots and regulators on Wednesday.

"Safety is the number one priority of the Department, and this review by leading outside experts will help determine if improvements can be made to the FAA aircraft certification process," Chao said in a release.