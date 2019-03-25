Fed policy hinges on energy prices and trade-related inflation spikes

Did that also help to anchor inflation expectations? Perhaps it did, but the jury is still out.

Caution is in order. The Fed is a short-term forecaster working with an uncertain outlook for key variables influencing labor and product markets in an open economic system.

Take inflation as an example. Consumer prices for February showed a relatively benign picture for most items — except for the energy sector, where imported fuel and natural gas prices rose sharply in the first two months of this year.

That is a typical case where a forecast crucially depends on unpredictable political and security considerations affecting the foreign sources of the supply chain. Output decisions of a fractious oil cartel, and its associates, are hard to assess now with social unrest in Venezuela, Iran sanctions and increasingly hostile U.S. relations with China and Russia.

In such an inauspicious environment, a continuation of 4.1 percent and 4.9 percent monthly imported fuel price increases in January and February, respectively, and double digit advances of imported natural gas prices could have serious consequences for the U.S. price stability in the months ahead.

One should also note that those developments are unfolding at a time when inflation is already hitting the upper limits of Fed's policy targets — the latest price index for personal consumption (excluding food and energy) is at 1.9 percent and the core CPI is at 2.1 percent.

And all that is happening in a fully-employed U.S. economy growing at a rate of 3 percent, a pace of advance that is an entire percentage point above the estimated non-inflationary growth potential of 2 percent. That potential is a physical limit to non-inflationary growth set by the stock and quality of human and (physical) capital.

People who worry about an incipient slowdown of the U.S. economy don't realize that household consumption, residential and business investments – nearly 90 percent of the country's GDP – are driven by high employment, a 3.9 percent growth of the households' real disposable personal income and some of the lowest real interest rates on record.