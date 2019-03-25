Three options strategies for the week: March 25

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Mike Khouw highlighted a call option in the Homebuilders ETF

Brian Stutland laid out a call spread strategy for Advanced Micro

Mike Khouw and Guy Adami highlighted a bullish options strategy on Lululemon

Trader disclosure:Steve Grasso is long stock AAPL, BHC, CAR, EVGN, GE, JCP, LEN, MJNA, OSTK, PFE, RAD, T. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY, TUR. Grasso's firm is long stock BIIB, CPB, CUBA, DIA, F, GDX, GE, GLD, GOLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, KHC, MSFT, NEM, QCOM, QQQ, SNAP, SNGX, SQQQ, T, WAB, WDR. Grasso sold stock SQ, BABA, TWTR, CRON, CGC, SNAP. Grasso's firm bought stocks BIIB and sold CXO. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, CPRI, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, LYV, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, TBT, URI, WIFI. Her firm is short IWM. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, KORS, KORS calls, MA, MTW, PRCP, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, TGT, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is long FB, GOOG, GOOGL spread calls. Karen Finerman is short KRE, TBT calls. Karen Finerman is long SPY puts. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck. Jeff Mills disclosures are N/A

