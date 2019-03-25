'Yes he did': Trump says Mueller 'acted honorably'

President Donald Trump on Monday responded affirmatively to a question from reporters about whether Special Counsel Robert Mueller "acted honorably" in his investigation and subsequent report to the Attorney General. The report found no evidence that the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to interfere with the 2016 election, and it did not make a determination as to whether Trump obstructed justice.

"Do you think Robert Mueller acted honorably?" a reporter could be heard asking Trump during an event Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Yes, he did," Trump replied.

The apparent about face comes after nearly two years of consistent attacks by the president on the special counsel.

Shortly after the joint statement, Trump answered another question about Mueller in the Oval Office.

Asked whether the Mueller probe turned out to "not be a witch hunt after all," Trump replied, "It lasted a long time, we're glad that it's over, and it was 100% the way it should've been. I wish it could've gotten done a lot sooner, a lot quicker."

After briefly praising Mueller, Trump then turned to the subject of his adversaries, who he did not name but who he accused of doing "treasonous things against our country."

"There are a lot of people out there who have done some very, very evil things, very bad things, I would say treasonous things against our country," Trump said. "Hopefully people that have done such harm to our country, we've gone through a period of really bad things happening, those people will certainly be looked at.

"I've been looking at them for a long time. And I'm saying, why haven't they been looked at? They lied to Congress, many of them, you know who they are. They've done so many evil things," Trump said.

It was not immediately clear to whom the president was referring. His former lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty in November 2018 to making false statements to Congress about the timeline of Trump's business dealings in Russia.

"It was a false narrative, it was a terrible thing," Trump continued. "We can never let this happen to another president again."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.