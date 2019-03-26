Apple's new credit card holds a lot of promise, but read the fine print before signing up

Like other credit cards, the Apple Card has a high interest rate for people who carry a balance. Apple said that users will pay an APR between 13.24% and 24.24%, based on individual credit scores.

That's a wider range than most cards have, CreditCards.com industry analyst Ted Rossman said.

For people with great credit scores, Apple could be a good deal.

"On the low end, meaning people with better credit, Apple's interest rate is significantly lower than the national average," which was 17.67%, according to a CreditCards.com survey.

The high-end rate suggests that Apple will make its card widely available, but will significantly raise rates for people with bad credit, Rossman suggested.

"I think people in the low to mid-600 range will probably quality for the card," Rossman said. "If your score is so low you're probably not going to get any cards at all. But among people who can get cards, I think this card will be pretty widely available."