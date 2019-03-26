Apple's new credit card holds a lot of promise, but read the fine print before signing up

Another key selling point of the Apple Card is the iPhone giant's reputation for security. Apple spent significant time on Monday positioning Apple Card as more secure than other credit cards and created a specific web page on the Apple Card site to promote the security and privacy features of the card.
The physical version of the Apple Card is titanium and laser-etched with the user's name -- but it doesn't have any numbers on it, which Apple argues makes it more secure.
The idea is that if your card is physically stolen or someone can take a picture of the front or back, the thief can't use it.
"Your Apple card is more secure than others, it has no card number, no CVV, no expiration and no signature," Apple Pay VP Jennifer Bailey emphazied on Monday.
The Better Business Bureau tracks credit card scams, and spokesperson Katherine Hutt generally agrees the lack of numbers is a good thing.
"In a typical scenario, if someone finds your wallet, they go online and buy a large item with your credit card immediately before you cancel," Hutt said. "Without numbers, they can't do it."
However, Hutt warned, other scenarios are increasingly common, and Apple Card holders shouldn't be lulled into a false sense of security.
"Scammers have much more efficient ways of breaching your credit card and getting your data," such as guessing weak passwords, or "phishing" calls pretending to be from the user's bank and asking them for their passwords.
"The bigger issue will be making sure that their phone is secure. Passwords need to be unique and strong."
