Apple stock declines after negative media events are typically buying opportunities

Apple's stock is typically under pressure the day of its closely-watched media events and Monday was no exception.

Shares of the tech giant fell 1.2 percent as CEO Tim Cook announced a new strategy based around services. But key details, such as pricing and content, were lacking and Wall Street analysts thought it was a dud.

Despite the underwhelming event, Apple's stock performance Monday falls largely in-line with how shares perform on average according to data from Kensho, a hedge fund analytics tool.