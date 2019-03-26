Bed Bath & Beyond soars 20% on report activists launching fight to throw out entire board

Bed Bath & Beyond rocketed about 20 percent higher Tuesday morning following a report that three different activists are trying to replace its entire 12-person board.

The sharp move higher comes after the Wall Street Journal reported that Legion Partners Asset Management, Macellum Advisors and Ancora Advisors will try to leverage their collective 5 percent stake to prepare to launch a proxy fight at the big-box retailer.

The stock was poised for its best day since April 2009; nearly 33 percent of the equity is sold short.

Raymond James upgraded the stock in light of the news, with analyst Bobby Griffin writing that "within the foreseeable future, Bed Bath & Beyond may either no longer be a public company or on a journey to go private."

"The arguments that have caused investor antipathy to Bed Bath & Beyond are real and center on the tired nature of its nearly 1,000 North American Bed Bath & Beyond stores," Griffin added. "Irrespective of the elevated capital investment of the past several years, management has been slow to invest in its stores."

"Meanwhile, too many of the stores we have visited in a wide variety of states over the last few months are cluttered and dirty. This will likely add credibility to any activist style campaign," Griffin told clients.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.