Boeing CEO says company is 'humbled and learning' from deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the aircraft maker was "humbled and learning" from an Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people earlier this month, the second fatal crash of its popular 737 Max plane in less than 5 months.

"We've stood shoulder to shoulder in partnership with the Ethiopian team to grieve and extend our deepest sympathies to the families, friends and communities of the passengers and crew," Muilenburg wrote in a statement released Monday.

Ethiopian Airlines said on Monday it would maintain ties with the U.S. plane maker despite questions and an investigation into its 737 Max 8 model, which was also involved in the Lion Air crash that killed 189 people in October.

Boeing is under intense scrutiny as federal investigators look into whether the plane maker provided incomplete or misleading information about the model to US air-safety regulators.

Read Muilenburg's full statement below.