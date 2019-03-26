European rather than UK stocks would suffer more in a no-deal Brexit, fund manager says

The shares of European firms outside of Britain would suffer more in the event of a poorly executed Brexit, a strategist told CNBC Tuesday.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe," Ralph Jainz, a fund manager at Centricus Asset Management, said a negative Brexit outcome had "for sure" been underpriced by investors.

"European markets are back to where they were in September and October," he said. "We've seen a dramatic deterioration of the macro data since, and Europe as the (U.K.'s) largest trading partner will undoubtedly be negatively impacted (by a bad Brexit) — and after what has been a sensational start to the year for equity markets everywhere, for sure that risk is underpriced."