Bernstein expects investors to react positively to the new Dow which is a a chemical company that will be spun off from DowDupont on April 1st.

"We initiate coverage of Dow with an Outperform rating and a target price of $74/share, driven by our belief that tightening ethylene markets will yield an upcycle in 2020... Tactically, we see a compelling entry point in mid- to late-April, as we expect the stock to sell off immediately after the spin before it moves up to our target price over the next year.... Dow will be spun out of DowDuPont as a distribution to DWDP shareholders on April 1st... We expect Dow shares to trade down immediately following the spin based on conversations with investors, and the precedent of other spinouts... We expect that Dow shares will recover over the next 12 months as resilient fundamentals segue into an outright ethylene upcycle in 2020 that will drive US integrated ethane margins to ~$1200/tonne. This will drive Dow EBITDA from $9.1bln in 2018 to $14.5bln in 2020. Though the ethylene upcycle will likely only last for 1-2 years, we expect Dow shares to follow margins..."