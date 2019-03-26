These 10 restaurants could be the next Sweetgreen

Looking for a new restaurant to try out before its lines get too long?

Fishbowl Analytics has got you covered. The firm released its sixth annual list of emerging restaurant brands Tuesday.

Past lists have tapped up-and-coming brands like Sweetgreen, which reached a valuation of $1 billion last year, and Shake Shack as chains to watch.

The analytics firm rates brands using a combination of nominations, media mentions and social media buzz to curate its list, Fishbowl analyst Katharine Dalton said. To be considered, chains must have five to 75 locations.

This year's list is one of its most diverse, representing a range of flavor profiles and restaurant concepts, Dalton said. But one characteristic that most of the chains have in common is their health-focused menus. According to Dalton, that's now the price of entry, not a distinguishing feature.