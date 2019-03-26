Joker in the pack: A comedian could be about to win Ukraine's presidential election

Ukraine's presidential election is to be held this weekend and an actor and comedian who played the country's leader in a hit TV show is in with a good chance of winning, according to experts.

Volodymyr Zelensky leads public opinion polls in Ukraine ahead of the first round of voting on Sunday March 31. He's ahead of rivals Yulia Tymoshenko and incumbent Petro Poroshenko in what has become a three-way race.

A newcomer to the political establishment in Ukraine, Zelensky's nearest experience of national leadership is from playing the part of the Ukrainian president in popular TV show "Servant of the People," which gained unexpected international popularity and was picked up by Netflix.

The latest opinion poll by BDM of around 5,000 people conducted last week showed anti-establishment candidate Zelensky ahead of the pack with 25.7 percent of the vote. Tymoshenko is seen in second place with 18.8 percent of the vote and Poroshenko with 12.7 percent.

Zelensky is expected to remain in the lead in the first round of voting but is not expected to get the absolute majority that would enable him to win the election outright. He is thus expected to face Poroshenko or Tymoshenko in the runoff on April 21. There is a record total of 39 candidates in the race, even after several of them withdrew their candidacy to support instead those in with a chance of winning.