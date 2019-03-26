UPS is using drones to transport medical supplies between hospitals

UPS is testing a new drone delivery service for medical samples, the logistics company announced Tuesday, in an effort to improve the efficiency of hospitals around the world.

The partnership with autonomous drone company Matternet and hospital WakeMed in Raleigh, North Carolina represents an expansion of a test program begun in August under the supervision of North Carolina's transportation department. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is also overseeing the program.

UPS said the service will utilize Matternet's M2 "quadcopter" drone, which can carry medical samples of up to 5 pounds as far as 12.5 miles.