US Treasury yields tick higher as investors await economic data, auctions

At around 3:10 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.4283 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.8863 percent.

On the data front, housing starts and building permits for February will both be released at around 8:30 a.m. ET. Consumer confidence figures for March as well as the latest Richmond Fed surveys and Dallas Fed services data will follow later in the session.