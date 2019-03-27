E-retailer Lazada looks to boost financial services as it takes a page from the books of Alibaba

Alibaba-owned online retail firm Lazada is looking to boost its financial services products in a bid to gain an edge in South East Asia's competitive online retail market, the company's CEO told CNBC.

Lazada is a Singapore-based e-commerce company which serves markets such as Indonesia and Thailand. It hosts a platform which allows merchants to sell into the countries where it operates in.

Financial services could become a big part of it's future as the firm looks to placing more resources there, said Pierre Poignant, the CEO who took the helm in December.

Lazada — which turned seven on Wednesday — currently operates an electronic wallet which allows people to buy and sell products on its platform. But Poignant is thinking about expanding that product range.

"The next steps are financing, more rewards to our wallets, so we will continue to invest in that direction," Poignant told CNBC in an interview at the Boao Forum in China.