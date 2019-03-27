Boeing to release a fix for 737 Max jets Wednesday. Here's everything we know

After months of development and discussion with federal aviation regulators, Boeing plans to brief about 200 pilots at its Renton, Washington facilities Wednesday on its fixes for the 737 Max jets involved in two fatal crashes since October.

The plane has been grounded since mid-March following the deadly accidents where a part of the plane's flight control system is suspected of causing, at least in part, the crashes that killed all 346 people aboard the jets.

Boeing believes it has solved issues with the 737 Max automated flight control system known as MCAS by updating the plane's software, cockpit alerts and pilot training. Last weekend, pilots from five airlines, including American, Southwest and United were briefed on the software updates and tested them in a flight simulator.

"I think they've made the changes that will get these planes back in the air," said one pilot familiar with the changes.

Pilots and other people familiar with the work say there are four notable changes.