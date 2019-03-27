Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Boeing, Chipotle, Papa John's, Square & more

Citi said if the company manages to fix the 737 Max within months Boeing shares could return to $400 or higher.

"A lot has happened since our research restriction went into place in July 2018. Obviously, the near-term narrative is focused on getting the MAX back in the air following two tragedies. We don't claim to know what happened or what will happen. But we offer context for thinking about various scenarios using our FCF tool which lets you adjust production rates & profitability. Our low probability (5%) downside case suggests a $220 stock. However, our base case is a multiple-month grounding punctuated by a manageable fix; meaning the stock can resume its move into the $400s with a path >$500. There's likely to be volatility ahead and we doubt the stock can work until it's clear the MAX will fly again (could take weeks or months). But risk/reward still skews positive."