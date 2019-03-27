A Tesla rival in China wants at least $500 million in funding, and it may try a US IPO

Xpeng Motors, a Chinese rival to Tesla, is seeking at least $500 million in funding and separately looking at a public listing, possibly in the United States, its CEO He Xiaopeng told CNBC on Wednesday.

Founded in 2014, it is one of the many electric car companies that have sprung up in the last few years, as Beijing continues its push for so-called new energy vehicles.

Xpeng began delivery of the G3 SUV — its first car to consumers in China — in December. It has a base price of 227,800 yuan ($33,916).

Speaking to CNBC at the Boao Forum in China, He said the factory — which is owned by another carmaker called Haima — has increased production from 1,000 vehicles, to at least 3,000, a month. The CEO said his goal is to deliver 10,000 cars by July.

Ultimately, Xpeng Motors wants to be able to manufacture 1,000 of the SUVs a week and produce 40,000 this year.

In comparison, Tesla produced 86,555 vehicles in the fourth quarter alone, although the U.S. carmaker undoubtedly produces more models and has been in operation since 2003.