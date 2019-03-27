Fisker wants another shot at Tesla with a new Model Y fighter

Automotive designer/entrepreneur Henrik Fisker was among the first to target the emerging market for electric cars, only to watch his initial effort come crashing down after the Great Recession drove the auto industry into the ground.

Now, Fisker is ready to try again by taking direct aim at his original rival, Tesla. His latest start-up has announced plans to build and market an "affordable" battery-electric SUV to challenge the new Tesla Model Y. But the former designer faces a number of obstacles, including the resurrection of his original venture, Fisker Automotive, now renamed Karma.

Fisker Inc. last week released a teaser image of its new electric SUV and, in an exclusive interview, the company founder and CEO said the search is underway for a factory that can get it into production by the second half of 2021. Eight states are in the running, according to Fisker, and he hopes to pick a site within eight to 10 weeks.