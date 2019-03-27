Joe Biden wants to declare whether he will run for president as late as Easter week, according to people familiar with the matter, and he plans to meet with top advisors next week to discuss how he would roll out a 2020 campaign.

Biden and his confidants are slated to hold a series of meetings in Washington, D.C., where they will talk about the themes he would feature in a campaign-announcement video, giving voters a preview of his platform, according to a person with direct knowledge of the plans.

Biden, who ran for president in 1988 and 2008, would also launch a campaign from his home state of Delaware, this person added.

A spokesman for Biden declined to comment.

Biden and his advisors have discussed including infrastructure reform in his 2020 policy initiatives, CNBC first reported in March.

An emphasis on infrastructure would give Biden an opportunity to directly challenge President Donald Trump on a key aspect of the president's "Make America Great Again" agenda. The Trump administration's infrastructure proposal, which suggested $200 billion in federal spending would trigger $1.5 trillion in investments, failed to gain traction in Congress when the Republican Party controlled both chambers.

The meetings are the latest indication that Biden, who also represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate for more than three decades, that he is inching closer to a likely run for president in 2020. Biden generally leads polls of Democratic primary voters, ahead of Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Kamala Harris of California.

Still, people close to Biden warn that even as he says he is leaning toward running, he has not made a final decision on jumping into the crowded Democratic field.

The latest development also comes after some skeptical Democratic financiers told Biden they will not back him in the early goings of the growing primary. The donors told Biden they're not yet convinced he can overtake the younger, more diverse and progressive field, and that they are going to wait to see how he competes in the race, CNBC has reported.

Meanwhile, Biden has been on what some have described as an apology tour.

On Tuesday, he spoke at the Biden Courage Awards ceremony and addressed the way he handled interviewing Anita Hill during the 1991 Senate confirmation hearing of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

"I wish I could have done something," he said. "To this day I regret I couldn't come up with a way to give her the kind of hearing she deserved."