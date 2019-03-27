Seth Rogen launches weed company 'to make it easier for people to learn to love cannabis'

Comedy movie moguls Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg announced Wednesday the launch of Houseplant, a recreational Canadian cannabis company in collaboration with Ontario-based grower Canopy Growth.

"Houseplant is the result of years of experience and dedication, with each element and expression thoughtfully designed to make it easier for people to learn to love cannabis as much as Houseplant does," stated a press release from the new company.

Rogen and Goldberg, both of whom were born in Vancouver, have teamed up on popular films projects including "Superbad," "Pineapple Express" and "The Interview."

"Houseplant is a passion we've brought to life through drive and dedication," Rogen said in a press release. "Every decision we've made for the business reflects the years of education, first-hand experience and respect we have for cannabis."

The first strain of cannabis the new company will introduce with Canopy Growth is Houseplant Sativa and will be available for purchase in early April through regulated retailers and online in British Columbia. The company added that Houseplant Hybrid and Houseplant Indica strains, along with softgels and pre-rolled joints, will follow throughout the year

"We are so proud to be launching in Canada, our home," Goldberg added. "After spending five years diligently preparing for the launch of this company, we're excited to be able to share our passion for cannabis with Canadians in this way."