Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Lululemon surged more than 9 percent in extended trading Wednesday following the release of the retailer's strong fourth-quarter earnings and positive guidance. Beating on the top and bottom lines, the yoga pants maker reported earnings per share of $1.85 on revenue of $1.167 billion. Wall Street estimated earnings per share of $1.74 on revenue of $1.151 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Lululemon's same-store sales increased 16 percent, compared to the estimated increase of 16.8 percent. The company also announced a $500 million stock repurchase program.

Shares of PVH soared as much as 11 percent after the clothing company reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates. PVH reported revenue of $2.48 billion, beating estimates of $2.41 billion. Earnings per share were $1.84, compared to the $1.76 forecast by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

PVH sees full-year earnings per share between $10.30 and $10.40, better than the Street consensus projection for $10.31 per share.

Five Below shares ticked higher after market close Wednesday after better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. The company reported earnings per share of $1.59, topping Refinitiv estimates of $1.58 a share. Revenue came in at $602.7 million, higher than the expected $601.5 million.

Five Below said it expects full-year earnings per share between $3 and $3.07, lower than the analyst projection for $3.13 per share.

Shares of Amarin rose more than 4 percent in extended trading after the American Diabetes Association added the biopharmaceutical company's medication, Vascepa, to its standard-of-care recommendation. The announcement came after a study showed that the drug led to a statistically significant reduction in cardiovascular events.