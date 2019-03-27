If 2019's monster rally folds, Ed Keon has adopted an approach to keep losses in check even though he's bullish.

Keon, who runs QMA's strategy for more than $50 billion in multi-asset portfolios, expects stocks will reach all-time highs this year.

But there's a caveat: He's building his investment strategy to withstand a painful setback due mostly to geopolitical risks.

"We have kind of a barbell strategy. We're overweight stocks overall, especially in the U.S. and emerging markets," he said Tuesday on CNBC's "Futures Now." "We also have a big position in bonds, especially Treasury bonds."

Keon's positioning in Treasurys addresses global slowdown risks and their potential to infect the United States. It's a risk he isn't taking lightly due to discouraging hard economic data overseas. He also views the U.S.-China trade war as a serious threat to the market.