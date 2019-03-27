US Treasury yields tick lower amid growth fears

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Wednesday morning ahead of more economic data and Treasury auctions.

At around 2:54 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.4088 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.8639 percent.

The bond market is under scrutiny amid concerns over global economic growth. Last Friday, the yield curve between the three-month Treasury bill and the 10-year bond inverted — this is usually perceived as a signal a recession could be around the corner.