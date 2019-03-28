For decades, climate change has been a political hot potato. Its very existence has become a red line between some factions. But because of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's polarizing Green New Deal, climate change could become a big issue in the 2020 presidential elections.

It's dividing Democrats, and it's become a punchline among conservatives.

Senate Republicans just forced a procedural vote on the long-shot Green New Deal resolution.

The measure failed.

The vast majority of Democrats voted "present" to avoid going on record on something that couldn't pass in a GOP-controlled Senate. That would have left them open to attacks on the 2020 campaign trail.

