The Green New Deal died in the Senate, but could live on in 2020 presidential elections

Democratic lawmakers Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Massachusetts) unveil their Green New Deal resolution.
Green New Deal remains in the spotlight for the 2020 elections despite Senate defeat   

For decades, climate change has been a political hot potato. Its very existence has become a red line between some factions. But because of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's polarizing Green New Deal, climate change could become a big issue in the 2020 presidential elections.

It's dividing Democrats, and it's become a punchline among conservatives.

Senate Republicans just forced a procedural vote on the long-shot Green New Deal resolution.

The measure failed.

The vast majority of Democrats voted "present" to avoid going on record on something that couldn't pass in a GOP-controlled Senate. That would have left them open to attacks on the 2020 campaign trail.

But the Green New Deal has already affected the political landscape in a big way. Here's how.




