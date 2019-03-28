Jaguar Land Rover global executive Joe Eberhardt has a plan to make profits

CNBC: On the Jaguar side, you just launched your third SUV. And it's also your first all-electric model. Do you expect any real sales volume for the new I-Pace?

Eberhardt: I don't know. No one has really made much of a market except for Tesla because of the mystique of Elon Musk. The I-Pace is a really cool car and it drives real well. It may be the future but we just don't know yet. It's tough for the industry as a whole to know what the natural demand is. The big problem for all of us manufacturers is residual values (which) are a fraction of what they are on regular cars. Some competitors are seeing only 20 percent, which doesn't allow you to make a case for a competitive lease.

CNBC: The industry is being driven by three trends: the explosion in SUV sales, the emergence of electric vehicles, and the push for autonomous driving. Only one of these is actually being driven by consumers, the shift to SUVs.

Eberhardt: Electrification could become consumer driven. What it needs is for the industry addressing customer pain points: range, charge times and costs. Anyone who drives a car like the I-Pace knows how much fun it is to drive and it can be very practical if you have a charger at home. To get to large scale adoption, all these points have to be addressed and I think it will be long-term. Some people say it will be 25 percent (of new vehicle sales) by 2025. I don't think it will be that quick.