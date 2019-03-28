Jaguar Land Rover global executive Joe Eberhardt has a plan to make profits

Few brands have been as well-positioned to take advantage of the rapid shift from sedans and coupes to SUVs and crossover vehicles as Britain's Land Rover, which is in the midst of a rapid expansion of its light-truck lineup.
The transformation has been a lot tougher for the other half of Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by Indian auto company Tata Motors. Best known for sleek sports cars and sports sedans like the two-set F-Type and flagship XJ, Jaguar has been struggling to adapt to changing market conditions, resulting in a loss of 281 million pounds ($372.2 million, based on this week's exchange rates) for JLR during the most recent quarter. The good news is that after years of delay, Jaguar now has three utility vehicles in its fleet and they're generating a surge in demand.