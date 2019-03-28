Jared Kushner met with Senate Intelligence Committee: NBC

President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner reportedly met in private with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, NBC News and other outlets reported.

The senior White House advisor met with senators just days after special counsel Robert Mueller provided the Department of Justice with his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, and as the committee continues to investigate the matter.

It's not clear what Kushner discussed with lawmakers, and spokespeople for senators on the committee and Kushner either declined to comment or did not immediately respond on Thursday.

The committee's security director told NBC News that Kushner will not return to the committee Thursday.

Mueller's report did not find evidence of collusion between Trump's campaign and the Russian government, according to a summary provided by Attorney General William Barr on Sunday. The report also did not find sufficient evidence to bring a case against the president on obstruction charges, Barr wrote, though Mueller did not exonerate him.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

-- CNBC's Christina Wilkie contributed to this report.