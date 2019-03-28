Dow futures move lower amid ongoing growth fears

U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower Thursday morning, as investors continue weighing the possibility of a recession.

At around 3:10 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 63 points, indicating a negative open of more than 47 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen marginally lower too.

Wall Street's main indexes ended Wednesday's session in the red on the back of further moves in the bond market. The closely-watched 10-year rate hit its lowest level since December of 2017.

This comes after the same bond fell below its 3-month counterpart last week – a phenomenon described as inverted yield curve. This is usually perceived as a sign that a recession could be about to erupt. Signs of a potential recession in the bond market also impact stock trades.

Market participants are also likely to closely monitor a flurry of speeches from policymakers at the U.S. central bank. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, New York Fed President John Williams and Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles are all set to comment on the world's largest economy at separate events on Thursday.

Investors will also be monitoring further data releases. U.S. jobless claims and real growth rates data are due at 8.30 a.m. ET.

In corporate news, Accenture, Movado and Oxford Industries are set to publish their latest quarterly results.