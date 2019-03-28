Trading Nation

'Take profits very quickly' on any US-China trade deal rally, Stephen Roach advises

If a US-China trade deal sparks rally, Stephen Roach says 'take profits very quickly'
If a US-China trade deal sparks rally, Stephen Roach says 'take profits very quickly'   

One of the world's leading authorities on Asia expects a U.S.-China trade deal but suggests any market rally off the news will be fleeting.

Yale University senior fellow Stephen Roach, who spent five years as Morgan Stanley Asia chairman, believes investors will ultimately be disappointed.

"When the dust settles, there'll be some realization that this is not a fundamental breakthrough — that the conflict will be enduring," he said Wednesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "Take profits very quickly, which would be my sense."

Roach, who has been critical of the Trump administration's tariff strategy with China, doesn't see a resolution having a meaningful effect on trade between the countries. The latest round of talks resumed Thursday in Beijing.

China would likely agree to multiyear purchases for agriculture, soybeans and energy and other categories, according to Roach. However, he contends that won't be enough to keep, or even get, U.S. investors excited.

"The bulk of the progress will be on the bilateral trade front, which quite frankly as an economist I find the least appealing because that's really a reflection of our own macro-economic imbalances," he said. "If we can squeeze the Chinese piece, that'll just send those goods to another higher cost producer. So this is sort of a cosmetic deal, at best. But it's a deal, and it's better than nothing."

Roach expects a trade resolution will come next month, but not because China feels it's pushed into a corner due to a slowing economy. He isn't blaming the U.S. tariffs for China's economic issues and believes officials there are bringing in adequate fiscal stimulus to cope with sluggishness.

"I don't think they're in desperate shape," Roach said. "The downside pressures are transitory and they'll be able to stabilize and then show some gradual improvement."

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

A US-China trade deal won't fix fundamental issues and will ultimately look 'cosmetic,' Asia expert Stephen Roach says
A US-China trade deal won't fix fundamental issues and will look 'cosmetic,' Stephen Roach says   

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
OIL
---
XLE
---
SOYBEAN
---
FXI
---

More From Trading Nation

Videos

Trades to Watch

Trader Bios

About

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

Michael Santoli

Michael Santoli joined CNBC in October 2015 as a Senior Markets Commentator, based at the network's Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.  Santoli brings his extensive markets expertise to CNBC's Business Day programming, with a regular appearance on CNBC's Closing Bell (M-F, 3PM-5PM ET). In addition, he contributes to CNBC and CNBC PRO, writing regular articles and creating original digital videos.

Previously, Santoli was a Senior Columnist at Yahoo Finance, where he wrote analysis and commentary on the stock market, corporate news and the economy. He also appeared on Yahoo Finance video programs, where he offered insights on the most important business stories of the day, and was a regular contributor to CNBC and other networks.

Follow Michael Santoli on Twitter @michaelsantoli

Read more

Connect

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...