Trump administration sues Facebook over 'discriminatory' advertising practices

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development sued Facebook Thursday over what it claims are "discriminatory" advertising practices.

The agency is seeking damages for any person who was harmed by Facebook's advertising systems, which until last week allowed employers or landlords to limit their audiences on the basis of race, ethnicity or gender. Facebook settled a lawsuit with the ACLU over the practice and overhauled its systems as a result.

The company was not immediately available to comment on Thursday's lawsuit, but said last week the changes marked an important step for the platform.

"There is a long history of discrimination in the areas of housing, employment and credit, and this harmful behavior should not happen through Facebook ads," COO Sheryl Sandberg said in a blog post at the time. "Our policies already prohibit advertisers from using our tools to discriminate. We've removed thousands of categories from targeting related to protected classes such as race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and religion. But we can do better."

Here's the full complaint from HUD: