US Treasury yields tick lower as investors await economic data, auctions

At around 3:25 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.3611 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.8082 percent.

Late last week, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bill fell below that of the 3-month note for the first time since 2007. It's a development that investors call an inverted yield curve and is seen as an early indicator of a recession.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve has inverted before each recession in the past 50 years and has only offered a false signal just once in that time, according to data from Reuters.

A recent example is when the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted in late 2005, 2006, and again in 2007 before U.S. equity markets collapsed. The curve also inverted in late 2018.

On the data front, the latest weekly jobless claims figures and a third reading of fourth-quarter GDP will be released at around 8:30 a.m. ET.

Pending home sales for February and Kansas City Fed survey data for March will follow later in the session.

Market participants are also likely to closely monitor a flurry of speeches from policymakers at the U.S. central bank. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, New York Fed President John Williams and Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles are all set to comment on the world's largest economy at separate events on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $50 billion in 4-week bills, $35 billion in 8-week bills and $32 billion in 7-year notes.