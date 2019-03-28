US tech still has a pay discrimination problem, research shows

More than half of women in the U.S. tech sector are being paid less than their male counterparts, new research revealed on Thursday.

According to a report from San Francisco-based recruitment firm Hired, in 60 percent of cases women are being offered lower salaries than men for the same role at the same company. This compares to 63 percent in the same survey last year.

Of those surveyed who had discovered they were being paid less than their male colleagues, 16 percent found the difference was at least $20,000, researchers found.

And the pay gap widens when considering minorities. The average gender pay gap in U.S. tech is 3 percent — but the research showed that for LGBTQ women that gap rises to 8 percent, while Hispanic women are paid 9 percent less than their white male counterparts. Black women were being paid just $0.89 for every dollar earned by white men in their companies, the survey found.

Hired surveyed 2,600 tech workers across the U.S. via its website to conduct the analysis.

San Francisco's tech scene had the smallest gender pay gap of the five tech hubs specifically highlighted in the report. Women working in the city were being offered an average of 6 percent less than men in similar roles.

At the other end of the scale, Boston had a reported pay gap of 9 percent between men and women — no improvement from where it was a year ago.

Los Angeles, New York and Seattle had gender pay gaps of 8 percent in their tech sectors, way above tech's average gap of 3 percent across the whole United States.